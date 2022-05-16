Liverpool bring back former physio to ensure peak fitness ahead of Real Madrid date

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The match will take place in Paris on May 28th and is a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Madrid won. Both clubs are enjoying contrasting build-up periods ahead of the showpiece event.

Madrid, who won La Liga with four games to spare, are effectively using their run-in as a miniature pre-season campaign. Their focus is completely on their date with The Reds.

Liverpool, however, are in the midst of the most intense part of their season. On Saturday they beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup, their second title this season after the League Cup.

They’re also in the midst of an intense race with Manchester City for the Premier League title. Any slip-up, no matter how small, could derail their ambition of winning a historic quadruple.

In the interest of pursuing all marginal gains, reports David Ornstein, Liverpool have brought back a former physio to help maintain fitness and avoid injury in the run-in.

The physio in question is Christopher Rohrbeck, who left Liverpool two years ago but remains hugely admired by the coaching and playing staff at Anfield. He’s said to enjoy close relationships with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in particular.