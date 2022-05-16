La Liga give Real Madrid eight days of rest ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

The final La Liga matchday of the season has been announced.

Real Madrid kick things off at home to Real Betis on Friday evening. Rayo Vallecano host Levante at the same time.

Valencia then welcome Celta to Mestalla on Saturday evening in the only fixture of the day before Elche play Getafe in the early kick-off on Sunday evening.

There’s then three games kicking off at eight – Alaves’ clash with Cadiz, Granada’s tie with Espanyol and Osasuna’s match with Mallorca. The final three games of the year kick off at ten.

Barcelona play Villarreal at Camp Nou, Real Sociedad welcome Atletico Madrid to San Sebastian and Sevilla host Athletic Club at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Madrid will be happy to be playing on Friday evening – that gives them eight days to prepare for their Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th. Every little helps.

Liverpool, by contrast, are in the midst of an intense title race with Manchester City in the Premier League.