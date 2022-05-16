Kylian Mbappe agrees personal terms at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of joining Real Madrid next month.

The French international’s future will dominate the transfer gossip pages in the coming weeks as he edges closer to a decision on his future.

Mbappe stated he is almost there, in terms of a final choice, after scoping the Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award for 2021/22 in the latest chapter in the saga.

PSG have consistently stated their confidence over agreeing an extension with the Les Bleus star despite Los Blancos’ ongoing interest in the 23-year-old.

According reports from The Athletic’s transfer reporter David Ornstein, a deal is now almost over the line in the Spanish capital, with Mbappe ending closer to Madrid.

🚨 Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe https://t.co/Dc5ln6xDEi — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 16, 2022

The report adds nothing has been signed between Mbappe and Real Madrid, but an offer has been accepted by his camp, with a €25m annual salary on a five-year contract the likely terms.