Karim Benzema returns to training ahead of Champions League showdown

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has returned to training early ahead of the Champions League final.

The French international has been granted extra time off by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their clash with Liverpool on May 28.

Benzema was not included in the squad for the weekend draw at Cadiz with Ancelotti not expecting the 34-year-old back at their training base until tomorrow.

However, the striker posted on his social media accounts a quick snapshot of his return to the gym, but at his home in the Spanish capital.

📲 Benzema on IG: "What else needed… ⚔️🔥" 👀 pic.twitter.com/c4PREabxIt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2022

Ancelotti is expected to ease certain key players back into match fitness for their final domestic game of the campaign, on May 20, against Real Betis, after being granted an early fixture slot.

Benzema is expected to feature against the Andalucians, but Ancelotti will be wary of overloading his top scorer ahead of the final, and this summer’s UEFA Nations League games with France.