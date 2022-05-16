Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Real Madrid have an advantage ahead of the Champions League final.

Los Blancos are already preparing for their Paris final with the Reds in just under two weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men defied the odds to reach the final, coming back against Manchester City in a dramatic semi-final second leg.

But they will have their work cut out again when they face another Premier League title candidate in Liverpool in the final.

Though, according to Klopp, they are armed with an advantage having already wrapped up the La Liga title.

Los Blancos won the title with four games to spare, and they can now focus on their preparations for the final.

Meanwhile, Liverpool – having won the FA Cup over the weekend – have to beat Southampton on Thursday, as well as Wolves on Sunday, while needing Manchester City to slip up if they want to win their league title.

That contrast in remaining games and what each side has left to play for heading into the Champions League gives Real Madrid an advantage, according Klopp.

“We are going to play against a team with the most experience in the world,” he said in his latest press conference, as detailed Marca.

“I don’t believe that we are favourites. They have already won La Liga and they have this advantage.”