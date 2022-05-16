Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool will not move for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the club will not make a move for Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds were linked with a possible 11th hour swoop for the French star as he approaches the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract next month.

However, despite the speculation, Real Madrid remain the front runners to complete a deal for the 23-year-old, with Liverpool not in the running.

“Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!” as per reports from The Times.

“I have nothing to say about [contact with the player], but between Kylian and Liverpool, it is all set, it is all fine.

“We like him – if you don’t – then you have to question yourself!

“But no, we can not be part of these battles. There are other clubs involved, but that’s fine. He is still a great player.”

Klopp’s stance on Mbappe has removed any doubt of Real Madrid as the sole club interested in prising him away from the French capital.

Mbappe has hinted a final choice is almost complete as he opts between an extension in Paris or a new challenge in Madrid.

PSG have offered a two-year renewal at the Parc des Princes but the former AS Monaco speedster appears to have made his mind up on a switch to Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.