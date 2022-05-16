Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman have shared an awkward exchange this evening.

The Barcelona president and Koeman haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye over recent months.

Koeman was sacked by Barcelona in October after Barca got off to the worst start in their Champions League history.

The Dutchman failed to find consistency at Barca, and he failed to put together any kind of title push in his second season.

There were some underlying circumstances, however, with Barca battling a difficult financial situation.

Lionel Messi was allowed to leave, much due to Laporta’s loyalty to the Super League project, and that was always going to make it a difficult campaign.

But Koeman did handle it poorly, and he was sacked as a result.

Since then, he has complained that he was not backed by Laporta, especially after Xavi Hernandez was able to pull off signings in the January transfer window.

After all that, the two met again at a function this evening, and while they were polite in their greeting, it was pretty clear neither wanted to stick around for too long.

You can see the video below.