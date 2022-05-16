Gareth Bale’s agent has confirmed the Welshman’s departure from Real Madrid.

Bale has endured a torrid time at the Santiago Bernabeu over the last two years or so.

A heroic Champions League final performance got the forward a new contract, but after that, it all went a little pear-shaped.

Bale fell out with the fans at Real Madrid, spent last season on loan at Tottenham and hasn’t featured regularly after returning for this season.

The veteran has been accused of putting Wales – and indeed golf – before Real Madrid, and it was always clear that he would leave at the end of this season when his contract expires.

Bale is hoping to qualify for the World Cup with Wales, and he is going to want regular football leading up to the competition.

That’s something his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has now confirmed.

He said: “Gareth will leave Real Madrid. His return to English football is likely, I think – but his future now depends on Wales and their playoff games for the World Cup.”

There will now be question marks over Bale’s next location, but a return to the UK appears to be likely.

Though, only after the Champions League final.