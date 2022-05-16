Erik ten Hag reveals whether or not he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air.

Manchester United are currently locked in a battle with West Ham United to secure a Europa League place rather than a European Conference League place – far from where Cristiano wants to be.

He’s been clear that his ambition is to win a sixth Champions League before he retires to draw level with the great Paco Gento. But the Portuguese hasn’t won it since he left Real Madrid in 2018 for Juventus and then United. And he’s now 37 years of age.

But Erik ten Hag, the man about to replace Ralf Rangnick as coach of the English club, has underlined his desire to retain Cristiano’s services next season according to Fabrizio Romano.

“I want to keep Cristiano at Manchester United, of course,” Ten Hag said. “He has been very important for this club.

“Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is.”

Cristiano is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game. He’s scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for United so far this season, 18 in the Premier League. He’ll be keen to lead Portugal to the World Cup in style.