Erik ten Hag keen to bring Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United

Manchester United are keen on Frenkie de Jong.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Premier League club’s new coach Erik ten Hag met with members of United’s board in Amsterdam last week.

The current squad was discussed as were potential signings. Frenkie is understood to be wanted by Ten Hag, who worked with the Barcelona midfielder when they were both at Ajax.

But it’s not going to be an easy deal to make happen.

Barcelona are understood to want between €80m and €85m for the Dutchman, who’s highly valued by Xavi Hernandez.

Frenkie himself is thought to be keen to play Champions League football next season and United are out of that race – they’re fighting with West Ham United for a Europa League place.

The one glimmer of hope for United, however, is Barcelona’s financial situation. They need to move on high-earners this summer if they’re to strengthen the squad while balancing the books and Frenkie could be made a sacrificial lamb.