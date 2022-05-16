Barcelona still have a chance of landing Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Bayern Munich star has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou over recent weeks and months.

Lewandowski is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2023, and little progress has been made over a new deal.

The striker has been resistant in talks, and desperate to avoid losing him for free, Bayern could be forced to sell their star man this summer.

Barca have been tipped as a likely destination, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern will only allow Lewandowski to leave this summer if they can land an adequate replacement first.

Bayern have been linked with the likes of Sadio Mane of late, and it will be interesting to see whether they are successful in landing a frontman this summer,

If they do, it will be all eyes on Lewandowski and, potentially, Barcelona, as Xavi Hernandez looks to improve his squad for next season.