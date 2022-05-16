Barcelona still keen to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer

Barcelona want to sign Raphinha this summer.

There’s still been no negotiations between La Blaugrana and Leeds United, the Brazilian’s current club, out of respect for the relegation battle the Premier League outfit are embroiled in.

But Barcelona have been speaking with Raphinha and his agent, Deco, since March and a deal until 2027 has been closed.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s thought a €25m release clause will come into effect should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League this season, something that would move the deal on quite swiftly.

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in the 25-year-old winger but are under no illusions that his desire is Barcelona. Chelsea had also been linked but the uncertainty over their ownership situation has put paid to their ambitions for him.

Raphinha has earned seven caps for the Brazilian national team and scored three goals. He’s contributed ten goals and three assists in 34 Premier League appearances this season.