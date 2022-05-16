Barcelona pushing hard to sign wantaway Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona want to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports the Polish striker is keen to leave Bayern Munich a year before the expiration of his contract with the German club.

Barcelona have been working to make the deal happen since February and the player is understood to be seduced by the idea of playing in La Liga after winning everything in Germany.

Lewandowski feels under-appreciated by Bayern, who’ve been slow to offer him a new deal and are reluctant to give him the multi-year contract he believes he deserves.

He’s Barcelona’s priority, however, and they’re said to be willing to give him a three-year contract. They’re determined to sign a top-class centre-forward this summer after missing out on Erling Haaland and Lewandowski, despite his age, fits the bill.

Lewandowski scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games this season and has scored 344 in 374 games for Bayern totally.