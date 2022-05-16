Barcelona hold final meeting with Gavi’s representatives over contract renewal

Barcelona are keen to renew Gavi’s contract at Camp Nou.

Negotiations have been dragging on for several months but this afternoon there was a final meeting between the two parties.

That’s according to Cadena Cope as carried by Mundo Deportivo, who’ve asserted that Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting director, met with Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s agent.

The meeting lasted for two hours and a contract was drafted. The deal will see the Andalusian teenager increase his wage and commit his future to Camp Nou until the summer of 2027.

A release clause of €1bn will be included in his contract.

Gavi’s desire to stay at Barcelona under the orders of Xavi Hernandez has been clear from the beginning of negotiations despite serious interest from other clubs in the European elite.

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of this season and has since made 46 appearances for the club. The 17-year-old has earned six caps for the Spanish national team.