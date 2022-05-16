Barcelona could be set to offer Dani Alves a new contract after all.

The full-back returned to Camp Nou this season after finishing up in Brazil, and the 39-year-old has been a breath of fresh air.

Alves has put in a number of solid performances, despite his age, and he has certainly helped lift spirits behind the scenes.

Heading into this summer, it looked more likely than not that Barca would move on from Alves, given his age.

The Blaugrana are expected to strengthen at right-back, with question marks over Sergino Dest remaining.

But according to Sport, Barca could be set to offer Alves a new deal after all.

Alves is said to want to continue playing so that he can be involved in Brazil’s World Cup squad this winter.

And the report claims Barca are willing to keep him around for another year to fulfil that wish.

Alves is officially out of contract at the end of June, and a new deal will have to be reached before then if the veteran is to stick around.