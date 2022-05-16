How Atletico Madrid paid tribute to Luis Suarez compared to Barcelona

Luis Suarez’s Atletico Madrid goodbye was in complete contrast to his Barcelona farewell.

The Uruguayan will leave Atletico this summer after two seasons at the club, with his contract set to expire.

We don’t know what it next for Suarez at this point, but we know his future does not lie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Atletico put together a touching goodbye for the striker, despite the fact he has only been at the club for two seasons.

Suarez scored 34 goals in 82 league appearances during that time and was crucial in helping Atleti win the La Liga title last season.

Fans showed their love after Suarez’s final home performance on Sunday, and it was very different from his Barca goodbye.

After scoring 147 goals in 191 league appearances for Barcelona and played a part in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

But he was sent on his way without a proper goodbye, bidding farewell in a press conference before driving away in his car.

The comparison was perfectly captured in a video by ESPN, which you can see below.