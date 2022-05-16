Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez spotted in El Prat ahead of rumoured Barcelona move

Inigo Martinez has been spotted in Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that the Athletic Club centre-back arrived at El Prat at three on Monday. He took off from Bilbao on flight VY1427 and brought a suitcase with him.

Martinez’s contract with Athletic runs until the summer of 2023 and it’s understood that he has a release clause included in it of €80m. Barcelona have long been credited with interest in him.

Martinez, a key part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team, is 30 years of age and very much in his prime. It’s thought he’d be delighted to join Barcelona after four years at San Mames.

It’s well known that Barcelona are keen to strengthen over the summer months and centre-back is a priority position. It’s thought that Andreas Christensen will join on a free transfer from Chelsea but that they’re are also keen to bring in another option.