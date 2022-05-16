Andreas Christensen asked to be left out of Chelsea’s team for FA Cup final against Liverpool

Andreas Christensen has come under fire at Chelsea.

The Danish centre-back, expected to join Barcelona as a free agent this summer, asked Thomas Tuchel to not start him for Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Liverpool.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

Christensen claimed he was unwell but many Chelsea supporters have been unimpressed with his commitment to the London club since news of his departure broke. Tuchel admitted the defender would be leaving the club when speaking after Saturday’s game.

Christensen and Milan midfielder Franck Kessie are expected to be the first two signings made by Barcelona when the transfer window opens. Both see their contracts with their current clubs expire at the end of this season and so will be low-cost moves.

Christensen, 26, has earned 55 caps for the Danish national team. He’s made 161 appearances for Chelsea, playing 34 games in all competitions so far this season for The Blues.