A third club has emerged as a potential destination for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future is yet to be decided.

The Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and for a long time it appeared that he had two choices – renew it or leave for Real Madrid.

But now it’s been revealed that there has been a third option this whole time. That’s according to French journalist Hadrien Grenier, who’s asserted that Liverpool were the third club interested.

It appears that The Reds’ interest is very much in the past tense but that won’t stop many Madridistas from feeling a little nervous. Liverpool are a formidable outfit as things stand and they’ll be facing Los Blancos in the final of the Champions League in Paris.

That’ll take place on May 28th at the Stade de France. Madrid will be hoping to add the European Cup – it would be the 14th of their history – to La Liga, which they’ve already won this season.