Xavi insists Barcelona have to launch title challenge in 2022/23

Xavi has insisted his Barcelona team must challenge for major honours next season following a revival in 2022.

His return to the club at the back end of 2021 sparked a change for the Catalan giants, but they have been knocked out of domestic and European cups, and failed to launch a title push.

With a Champions League qualification place already assured ahead of the final week of the season, Xavi’s charges limped to a 0-0 draw at Getafe this weekend.

However, despite his young squad still developing at the Camp Nou, Xavi will have no time for excuses from the first ball being kicked in August.

“We reached the minimum required at Barca, which is to play the Super Cup next season”, as per reports from Marca.

“I did have hopes of winning a title, but we haven’t made it.

“We need to reinforce ourselves, and make an effort between all of us. Next year we have to fight for titles.”

Barcelona wrap up their domestic campaign at home to Villarreal on May 22 before Xavi’s squad head off on their summer break.

The former midfielder hinted certain players will be rested against the Yellow Submarine, ahead of potentially joining up with their national team squads for the UEFA Nations League matches in June.

