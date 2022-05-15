Sevilla draw at Atletico Madrid to guarantee Champions League spot

Sevilla have sealed a Top Four finish this season after drawing 1-1 away at Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui’s future was the major subject of discussion ahead of his side’s trip to the Spanish capital and they now go into the final weekend with their position secure.

Jose Gimenez’s early goal increased the pressure on Lopetegui’s visitors at the Wanda Metropolitano but they rallied after the break and Youssef En-Nesyri’s late header snatched a point.

Could that be the goal to seal Champions League football for Sevilla? 👀 En-Nesyri powers in a header to equalise against Atletico Madrid 💥 pic.twitter.com/gZLYbKouYG — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 15, 2022

A valuable draw in Madrid means Sevilla end the weekend with a three point lead over rivals Real Betis in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Despite having an identical goal difference to Betis, of +22, their head to head record of two wins against Manuel Pellegrini’s side this season, means they cannot be caught.

Sevilla trail Atletico by a point, in a possible battle for third place on the final day, with Athletic Bilbao heading to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next weekend, and Atleti at Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images