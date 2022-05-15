Ronald Araujo left out of Barcelona squad as a precautionary measure

Yesterday Xavi Hernandez had surprised many when he stated that Ronald Araujo was not only back in training but could in fact play against Getafe on Sunday.

Yet upon the release of the squad, Barcelona announced that the Uruguayan defender had been left out of the squad as a precautionary measure. That’s following the head injury he sustained against Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Xavi will have Sergio Busquets back in his midfield having served his suspension against Celta. That’s a welcome addition, as Frenkie de Jong is suspended, adding to the injuries of Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, meaning they are once again short of options. Against Celta, Xavi opted to play Memphis Depay in a deeper role with de Jong and Gavi behind him, rather than give a start to Riqui Puig.

That’s in addition to their defensive crisis: Barcelona are without Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Araujo, Jordi Alba and Sergino Dest. That leaves Xavi with a choice of Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Dani Alves in terms of senior defenders, while Mika Marmol and Alejandro Balde may also be in line for some game time.