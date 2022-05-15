La Liga table explainer – everything on the line on Matchday 37

As La Liga draws to a close, the pressure is cranked up on teams and managers. With just two games to go, it’s make or break for many teams looking to see out or desperately hang onto their objectives. Here’s everything you need to know about the permutations.

Supercopa de Espana

Atletico Madrid are five points behind Barcelona and so only a win will keep their slim hopes of finishing second. Equally they will have to hope Barcelona lose both of their remaining games. From their perspective, a point will secure second for them.

Champions League

Sevilla are the only team in danger of slipping out of the top four and need just a point from their two matches against Atletico Madrid and then Athletic Club to ensure they don’t. City rivals Real Betis would need to beat Granada and Real Madrid on the final day to give themselves a chance.

Europa League

Real Betis have secured Europa League qualification through the Copa del Rey, but if they finish seventh then the Conference League would be given to the sixth-placed team. They would need to lose both their games to do so and currently sit fifth.

Behind them are Real Sociedad, who play Villarreal and can also secure Europa League football with a win. A point takes it to the last day of the season. La Real face Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have Barcelona next weekend. If Villarreal were to win, they would be in pole position next week, but can’t secure Europa League football.

Conference League

Villarreal will secure European football with a win – they need at least three points to guarantee European football as Athletic Club have the head-to-head over them. The Basques are the only team that can take European football off them and need at least a point to remain in the hunt, but must better Villarreal’s result one way or another.

Relegation

Getafe are almost safe and will be so with a point against Barcelona. Granada are next best positioned with three points against Real Betis ensuring their safety. A draw doesn’t change things dramatically but two points from their final two games takes them out of the reach of Mallorca.

Cadiz can’t guarantee safety unless Mallorca lose and they win and are almost guaranteed to go to the final day still in the battle against Alaves. That’s the only combination that puts Mallorca down today.

For Alaves, it’s must win and they will be relegated if they can’t beat Levante this evening – a Cadiz win would also put them down.