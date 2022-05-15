Kylian Mbappe set for future plan reveal this month

Kylian Mbappe has offered a new update on his highly anticipated future plans this month.

The French international’s transfer saga is set to dominate in the coming weeks with recent rumours stating he is on the verge of joining Real Madrid this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is yet to make a final decision over his next move, with PSG’s renewal balanced against a new challenge in Madrid.

Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet – Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive. ⭐️ #Mbappé PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. pic.twitter.com/Y6K32Oy6RM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022

However, as the speculation continues to intensify, Mbappe confirmed he is almost certain over where he will be playing next season.

Mbbape’s 25 league goals and 17 assists secured him a successful defence of the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in Paris tonight and he offered a hint on the situation.

“I made the mistake three years ago to monopolise the ceremony”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ll know very quickly, it’s almost done. My choice is almost made.”

Neither party is expected to make an announcement until June, with PSG wrapping up their domestic campaign, and Real Madrid facing a Champions League final.