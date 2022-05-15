Jurgen Klopp dismisses Champions League final injury fears

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed fears over a Champions League final injury crisis this month.

Klopp’s Reds emerged through a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final to secure a second domestic cup triumph this season.

Key duo Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both withdrawn in Liverpool’s spot kick win over Chelsea following injury concerns for the pair at Wembley.

Brazilian international Fabinho faces a fitness battle ahead of the showdown in Paris on May 28, despite Klopp’s confidence over his comeback, and the German boss is unconcerned by other issues in his squad.

“I spoke to both of them after the game and both are OK. All we know it’s not a big thing but the next game is Tuesday and I think they’ll be fine.”

Klopp’s optimism on two vital players will boost Liverpool’s chances in the Champions League final with Fabinho as the only persistent injury doubt for Liverpool.