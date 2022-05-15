Italian giants in pole position as Angel di Maria set to leave PSG

Former Real Madrid player Angel di Maria looks to be on the move. The Argentine winger has spent the last seven years at Paris Saint-Germain and been highly successful domestically.

Before that, he spent a troubled year at Manchester United, shortly after leaving Real Madrid. That was the summer after the won Real Madrid’s 10th Champions League under current manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although there is an Italian involvement in his next move, Ancelotti is not seeking to reunite with di Maria. According to Calciomercato, in a story carried by Marca, Juventus are primed to be his next destination.

Di Maria himself confirmed that he was unsure of PSG’s intentions and that “the ideal would be to spend another year in Europe”. At 34 years of age he is unlikely to secure a long-term deal, but Juventus could offer him an option to play top-level football and even starting minutes.

Under the shadow of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Junior and more recently Lionel Messi, di Maria has seldom gained the attention that some of his performances have deserved, but will still command a significant salary.