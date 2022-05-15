Imanol Alguacil calls Unai Emery a fox in press conference

Real Sociedad travel to Villarreal in the penultimate weekend of La Liga action, which could be a defining tie in both of their seasons. Sitting sixth and seventh respectively, a victory for either would be a big step towards Europa League qualification.

Speaking ahead of the match, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil was in good spirits and found time for a moment of humour, as reported by Diario AS.

Asked about the consequences for Villarreal of missing three important players like Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno and Yeremy Pino who were slated to be absent, Alguacil wasn’t convinced that they wouldn’t make an appearance.

“I don’t trust Unai. I know him very well. He’s a wily fox… (laughs) and I’m tricky too, I say it as a joke.”

“We came across each other a lot in the youth teams, we know each other very well. Him on the one side and me on the another, I know how he complains. He will use everything he can in order to get an advantage.”

“As always, a great manager and great team, regardless of who is on the pitch.”

Alguacil and Unai Emery have history on the benches and also crossed over as players briefly at Real Sociedad. La Real have a point advantage over Villarreal going into the final two matches of the season and a win for the Basques would be decisive in their bid to qualify for the Europa League.

Both have taxing fixtures on the final day of the season too, with Villarreal travelling to Barcelona, while La Real take on Atletico Madrid at home.