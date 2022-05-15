Getafe secure safety against Barcelona as both teams trundle to draw

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona

Both teams had a lot more to lose in this match than they did to win and thus the match began.

The first half was a slow affair, both in terms of ball circulation and chance creation. Getafe came forward infrequently but managed to outshoot Barcelona in the first half (three shots on target to none).

Off the ball they condensed the pitch into a narrow strip between their box and the halfway line, which seemed to stump Barcelona. Their midfield scanned without finding to many avenues of progress. When they did play the pass, it was invariably too far ahead of their forwards.

The second half, somehow, saw very little variation on that theme. There was the odd counter attack from Getafe but they were firmly set in their block of defence against a Barcelona attack that showed little ambition to get through, around or over it.

The headline news for Barcelona is that second place has been guaranteed and Ansu Fati came through his half hour unscathed. Unfortunately, Memphis did not, feeling a muscle twinge.

Getafe celebrated at the whistle, finally having confirmation of what they had been so close to for so many weeks. Quique Sanchez Flores came into a winless Getafe that most saw as certain to go down and moulded them into a solid outfit. With one match to spare, he got his just rewards.