Former Barcelona player Maxi Rolon passes away aged 27

Former Barcelona B prospect Maxi Rolon passed away yesterday after a car accident.

Rolon, who was with his brother Ariel, lost control of the car and crashed into a tree where both sadly perished. He just 27 years of age.

Rolon was last on the books at Mitre in Argentina. Before that, he had passed through the ranks of Al Diwaniya, Fuerza Amarilla, Coquimbo Unido, Pubilla Casas, Lugo, Arsenal F.C (Argentina) and Santos.

The Argentine winger spent six years at Barcelona, coming through the ranks in Catalonia then making it to the B team, where he spent 2 years. He was also part of the Juvenil A side (under 19s) that won the UEFA Youth League in 2014, alongside Munir El Haddadi and Adama Traore.

The news was reported by Sport, who also pointed out that he was part of the Argentina Under 20s side during his fledgling career, winning seven caps and scoring once for them.