Espanyol wrap up home campaign with Valencia draw

Espanyol have brought the curtain down on their 2021/22 La Liga campaign in moderate style in Catalonia with a 1-1 draw against rivals Valencia.

Neither side had anything left to play for on the penultimate weekend of the domestic season ahead of a low key encounter at the RCDE Stadium.

The hosts kicked off the game under the caretaker guidance of Luis Blanco, following the sacking of Vicente Moreno this weekend, with a mixed first 45 minutes in Catalonia prior to Maxi Gomez’s close range range opener.

However, the visitors did sting back themselves back into life after the restart, with Raul de Tomas racing in behind the Espanyol defence, to slot home his 17th La Liga goal of the campaign.

Valencia now complete their league season at home to fellow mid-table side Celta Vigo next weekend with Espanyol travelling to relegation battling Granada, as the 2021/22 campaign reaches its climax.

