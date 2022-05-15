Espanyol linked with three Spanish managers after Moreno exit

Espanyol are on the hunt for a new manager after relieving Vincente Moreno of his duties last Friday and they could be looking to poach one from one of their La Liga opponents.

Valencia and Espanyol played each other on Saturday evening, finishing 1-1 between the two but reports have emerged linking the Valencia manager Jose Bordalas with a seat on the Espanyol bench next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who reported on the shortlist of names at Espanyol, all three of whom are Spanish and have experience of La Liga within the past two seasons.

The best placed candidate is Diego Martinez. The former Granada manager is the number one target at the RCDE Stadium, but doubts about the future of Julen Loptegui may end up tempting Martinez back to Andalusia.

The third name on the list is Javi Gracia. The Valencia manager before Bordalas, Gracia took Los Che to 13th last season and is currently at Al-Sadd in Qatar.

A large part of this decision will be left to a new man in the job, Domingo Catoira, who was appointed as Sporting Director on Friday in place of the outgoing Rufete. Catoira also commented to Mundo Deportivo that Espanyol were “clear on the profile of manager they want.”

In terms of Bordalas, rumours are circulating that he may leave Valencia at the end of the season over disagreements with the ownership and recruitment on the East Coast. Bordalas is no shrinking violet and is not likely to accept another transfer window where his demands are not met at Valencia, as has been the case since he arrived.

Image via Xisco Navarro