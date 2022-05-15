Atletico Madrid La Liga

Emotional Luis Suarez bids farewell to Atletico Madrid fans

Luis Suarez has bid a tearful goodbye to the Atletico Madrid fans following their 1-1 La Liga draw with Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos headed into the tie with their Top Four place already secure and a point for the visitors means they will join Diego Simeone’s charges in the Champions League next season.

However, much of the pre-match build up was focused on Suarez, following the confirmation from the club of his impending exit this month.

Suarez’s 21 league goals powered Atletico to the league title in 2021/22 but his reduced role this season has persuaded the board not to offer him an extension.

Simeone substituted Suarez off to widespread applause on 65 minutes in Madrid and the fans showed him real gratitude at full time.

The 35-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks and he could return to Uruguay for a career swansong this summer.

