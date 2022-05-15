Emotional Luis Suarez bids farewell to Atletico Madrid fans

Luis Suarez has bid a tearful goodbye to the Atletico Madrid fans following their 1-1 La Liga draw with Sevilla.

Luis Suárez has played his last minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano 😢 El Pistolero was in tears after being subbed off against Sevilla. 82 games, 34 goals, six assists and one La Liga title. It's been some ride at Atleti for one of LaLiga's greatest ever strikers.#LLL

Los Rojiblancos headed into the tie with their Top Four place already secure and a point for the visitors means they will join Diego Simeone’s charges in the Champions League next season.

However, much of the pre-match build up was focused on Suarez, following the confirmation from the club of his impending exit this month.

Al término de partido, el Wanda @Metropolitano rendirá homenaje a @LuisSuarez9 y @HHerreramex, que se despiden hoy de la familia atlética. Tras el final del duelo no os levantéis de vuestras butacas porque viviremos un momento muy especial ☺🏧#GraciasSuárez #GraciasHerrera pic.twitter.com/RPp1aP59Du — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 15, 2022

Suarez’s 21 league goals powered Atletico to the league title in 2021/22 but his reduced role this season has persuaded the board not to offer him an extension.

Simeone substituted Suarez off to widespread applause on 65 minutes in Madrid and the fans showed him real gratitude at full time.

‘Thank you Lucho for making us champions’ Atlético fans said goodbye to Luis Suárez after the club announced he would be leaving this summer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RZhtp8oXrh — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2022

The 35-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks and he could return to Uruguay for a career swansong this summer.

