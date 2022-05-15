Carlo Ancelotti steps up Real Madrid rotations at Cadiz

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has continued his squad rotation policy ahead of their La Liga trip to Cadiz this weekend.

Los Blancos have already secured the Spanish league title ahead of their Champions League final tie against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Ancelotti has previously stated his intention to rest certain players ahead of their showdown in the French capital with two games still left to play in their league campaign this month.

Real Madrid wrap up the season away at Cadiz this weekend, before hosting Real Betis on the final day, and Ancelotti looks set to continue with his policy of rotation.

Belgian star Thibaut Courtois is again rested by Ancelotti, with Croatian veteran Luka Modric suspended, alongside top scoring duo Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes this weekend.

Ancelotti will recall certain star names next weekend but his focus is on match sharpness for Paris within his experienced squad