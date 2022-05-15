Carlo Ancelotti drops Champions League final line up hint

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a potential hint over his Champions League final line up plans.

Los Blancos take on Liverpool in Paris on May 28 as they aim for a 14th European Cup/Champions League title in the French capital.

With the La Liga title already wrapped up, Ancelotti has opted to rest his veteran stars in recent weeks, to ensure they are fresh for the challenge of Liverpool later this month.

However, despite their form dipping this month, Ancelotti has been impressed by his squad players, and he could now face a selection headache.

The Italian coach has previously stated his confidence of having a fully fit squad available to face Liverpool but he could opt for a wildcard starter in the final.

“When Nacho plays, doubts arise. That’s the good thing about this squad, that we’re not just eleven players”, as per reports from Marca.

“They (Rodrygo and Valverde) may or may not be starters in Paris, but they’re both going to play.”

Rodrygo’s late brace secured extra time in their dramatic semi final second leg win over Manchester City and the Brazilian forward could be an option from the start in Paris.