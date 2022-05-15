Cadiz La Liga

Cadiz secure La Liga survival boost with Real Madrid draw

Struggling Cadiz have put themselves on the brink of La Liga safety this season following a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were unable to break down a stubborn resistance in Andalucia as Carlo Ancelotti’s much changed side gear up for the Champions League final.

However, despite making a string of changes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Real Madrid eased into a early lead via Mariano Diaz’s instinctive finish.

That setback sparked the hosts into life before the break and Ruben Sobrino fired home a spectacular leveller.

With the momentum changing for Cadiz after the restart, they were offered a perfect chance to win it – and confirm their survival – but Andriy Lunin kept out Alvaro Negredo’s spot kick.

Cadiz end the weekend two points above the drop zone, ahead of the final game, at already relegated Alaves next weekend, as Real Madrid host Top Four chasing Real Betis.

Image via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Negredo Andriy Lunin Carlo Ancelotti Mariano Diaz Ruben Sobrino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.