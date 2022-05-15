Bayern President insists Robert Lewandowski will play at Allianz next season

Just when it seemed as if one transfer saga had threatened to bring calmer waters to the international scene, that being the resolution of Erling Haaland’s future, another one exploded.

On Friday it emerged that Robert Lewandowski had told Bayern Munich that he had no interest in renewing his deal in Bavaria and was looking to leave the club, which was confirmed by Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic on Saturday.

With a contract until 2023, Bayern would have to agree to an exit this summer in order to facilitate those wishes. Something that seems less than certain, based on the words of Bayern President Herbert Hainer.

“Robert Lewandowski has aa contract until the 30th of June 2023 and he will play with us until then.”

Hainer made the comments to German channel Sport1, which were then picked up by Mundo Deportivo. Bayern are used to being the biggest bully in the playground and are unlikely to take kindly to having their hand forced.

“When you sign a contract, and I’ve been doing this my whole career, both parties know what is in it. We can’t be talking about ‘obligating’ someone to fulfil their contract.”

The big question was put to Hainer, would he be willing to lose Lewandowski for free then?

“Robert said we have to find a solution for both parties and Bayern are one of those parties. He is within his rights to not want to extend his contract. He also joined us for free.”

“An agreement can’t be unilateral, that’s why contracts exist.”

Without the complicity of Bayern Munich, it’s unlikely that Barcelona, who have been most heavily linked with the Pole, would be able to prise Lewandowski away.

Yesterday after Bayern’s final Bundesliga match, the moments that Lewandowski shared with the fans had the feel of a goodbye. In recent years the shift towards players in terms of power has been significant and it seems more often than not that they get their wishes. At the same time, Bayern operate differently to most clubs and are very conscious of setting precedents for the future.

