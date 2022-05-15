Barcelona Femeni complete perfect league season

The success of Barcelona Femeni is no longer a secret in Spain, but that doesn’t stop some of their statistics being impressive.

Already the reigning champions in Europe and Spain, they won the treble last season but have somehow managed to maintain their hunger to put in another incredible performance.

After filling Camp Nou twice in the Champions League, the Blaugrana have made it to the final of the European competition again, where they will face Lyon. In the Copa de la Reina, Barcelona face Real Madrid in the semi-final and wrapped up their league title with six games to spare.

On Sunday, they added another feather to their cap by winning their final league match, making it 30 wins from 30 matches – the perfect season. As Sport point out, only Levante have done this before back in 2000-01, although there were less games involved and a play-off system to determine the league winners.

They did so with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, with goals from Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati, who was sent off in the closing moments. Amanda Sampedro got the Atleti goal and also had Merel van Dongen red carded, while Alexia Putellas had her penalty stopped by Lola Gallardo. The defeat meant that Atletico will miss out on Champions League football next year.

Across their 30 matches, Barcelona scored 159 goals and conceded just 11 times, showing an unparalleled level of dominance.