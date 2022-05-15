Barcelona eye Wolves star Ruben Neves as 2022/23 target

Barcelona could potentially move for Wolves midfield playmaker Ruben Neves ahead of the 2022/23 season.

La Blaugrana are set for a busy summer in the transfer market with Xavi looking to build a squad capable of challenging for the La Liga title in the next 12 months.

Portuguese international Neves is rumoured to be looking for a possible way out of Molineux with Wolves missing out on European qualification via the Premier League.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Xavi is looking for a long term option to replace veteran star Sergio Busquets, and Neves is available for around €40m.

However, the former Porto man is on a shortlist of possible transfer targets for Xavi, with other alternatives priced at double that of the 25-year-old.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admitted he is uncertain over where Neves will be next season after the Wolves fans chanted for him to stay during their final home game of the season.