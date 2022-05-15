Alaves’ La Liga relegation confirmed after Levante loss

Alaves will be joining Levante in the Segunda Division next season after losing 3-1 away at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Levante’s own relegation had already been confirmed ahead of the penultimate weekend of the campaign and they secured a rare win over their Basque visitors.

Defeat on the Spanish east coast condemns Alaves to second tier football for the first time since 2016 with Levante back in the Segunda after a five-season stint in the top-flight.

However, the final relegation spot will not be confirmed until next weekend with four teams still in the running to slip through the trap door this month.

Cadiz head into the final straight back inside the bottom three, with rivals Mallorca boasting a better head-to-head record over the Andalucians.

Elche and Granada are also in danger of being sucked into the relegation zone but the key battle will be focused on Cadiz’s trip to Alaves on May 22.

