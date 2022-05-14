Xavi doesn’t rule out de Jong sale as Barcelona’s finances come into play

Rarely is a there a quiet day around Can Barca and the revelation of the week has been the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong. On Wednesday it emerged that Barcelona were considering selling the Dutch midfielder in order to ease financial pressure.

This naturally became a topic of conversation during Xavi Hernandez’s press conference on Saturday, as he prepared for Barcelona’s match with Getafe on Sunday. Sport covered his comments as he responded to a question on de Jong’s future.

“For me he is a very important player. He has been a starter almost all the time. He is a fundamental footballer but then there is the economic situation, on which we all depend.”

“We need to know the financial situation in order to make some decisions and then we will take one decision or another – I don’t mean with Frenkie – I mean in general. He is a player that I like a lot, but we will see what the situation is.”

It’s notable that Xavi would later go on to say that he did indeed have ‘untouchables’ in his squad, but didn’t take the chance to name de Jong within that list.

In many ways it appears that the Barcelona manager decided to put on his best poker face for this topic, by backing his player and calling de Jong fundamental, but refusing to make any decisive statements on his future.