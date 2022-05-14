Xavi confirms Ronald Araujo could play against Getafe

Not only is Ronald Araujo an excellent defender, he seems to have superhuman powers of recovery.

After a head clash with Gavi on Tuesday, Araujo collapsed after running 20 yards. Spending around 10 minutes on the floor being looked after by doctors, Araujo was then taken off the pitch and transferred directly to hospital. After being kept overnight for observation and cleared of any problems, he was released on Wednesday.

This Saturday he was already back in training. Barcelona are back in action on Sunday against Getafe and according to his manager, has a decent chance of playing.

“He wants to play. That is his wish and it’s moving for all of us. At no point did he lose consciousness against Celta. It will depend on his feelings. Today he tested it. He is very good and he wants to help the team. His commitment moves me. Others would count themselves out, but not him. He wants to be with us.”

The comments were carried by Sport, who covered his press conference. Barcelona are chronically short of defenders for their match with Getafe and only have five fit in total, including Araujo.

Youth team players Alejandro Balde and Mika Marmol are also in the squad, which could also be an option for Xavi. It’s worth wondering about the wisdom of risking Araujo’s potential for injury, especially when considering he did not take part in the heading exercise that the rest of the team did.