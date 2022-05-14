Xavi confirms age would be no impediment to summer signings

Barcelona have little to play for during their final two matchdays of the season, meaning the rumour mill can start picking up speed for the summer.

Amongst speculation linking Frenkie de Jong might be leaving the club in the summer, manager Xavi Hernandez was keen to convey that he still saw the Dutchman as a key player.

As well as potential outgoings, the press were keen to get his thoughts on potential incomings. He refused to answer a question about Alvaro Morata, but when asked about whether age would stop him signing a player, Xavi was assertive in his response.

“It doesn’t stop me. I have signed Dani Alves at 38. It’s not the age: it’s the performance, what they can give us, how they improve the squad…”

“Footballers look after themselves very well. Ibrahimovic, Modric, Dani himself, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi… They are offering very high levels of performances, in spite of their age, at big clubs.”

Sport covered his response, but the likelihood is that the question was asked with a particular player in mind. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly shown his discontent lately and many have linked him with Barcelona.

At 33 years old, Lewandowski’s chief downside is the prospect of investing considerable money on an older asset. With little sell-on value and the potential for drop off, clubs may be reluctant to direct their resources to an older player. But not Xavi.