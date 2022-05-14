Ter Stegen linked with Barcelona exit as club looks to raise funds

When news broke that Barcelona were considering selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United in order to raise funds, it was met with shock. Getting rid of de Jong would be the biggest sign of the club’s poor finances since Lionel Messi departed.

It turns out he might not be the only stalwart of recent seasons on the way out. According to Todofichajes, in a story carried by Caught Offside, the Blaugrana would consider a sale for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. That’s a result of his drop in level over the last few seasons, while ter Stegen himself is beginning to have doubts about whether he should stick around in Catalonia.

The report links Bayern Munich and Manchester City as two of the interested parties. Manuel Neuer is 36 and the Bavarians are conscious of finding his replacement sooner rather than later. It’s worth wondering about the viability of this report as Neuer is showing no sign of slowing down and Alexander Nubel was initially signed to be that replacement, even if he is yet to compete with Neuer.

On the other hand, seemingly Pep Guardiola prefers ter Stegen to current ‘keeper Ederson, although that would be a leap of faith from Guardiola.

Perhaps the most likely option amongst the linked clubs are Newcastle United. With their newfound cashflow, Newcastle will be looking to make splashy moves and ter Stegen would represent a higher calibre of player.