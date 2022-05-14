Robert Lewandowski confirms Bayern Munich exit plans amid Barcelona links

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to leave the club this summer.

The Polish international has been locked in talks over a potential extension at the Allianz Arena with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Lewandowski is rumoured to be chasing a new challenge, as he turns 34 in August, having played over a decade of football in Germany, with Barcelona tracking him.

Bayern have previously stated their determination to hold on to Lewandowski and keep the former Borussia Dortmund man to the terms of his contract next season.

However, according to reports from Sky Germany, Lewandowski has now told club officials he wants to leave in the coming months, and not wait for his contract to run down.

Bayern are likely to step up their efforts to retain the Bundesliga hotshot, but if Lewandowski rejects another renewal, they could be open to an exit, to avoid a free transfer departure in 2023.