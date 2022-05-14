Barcelona La Liga

Philippe Coutinho took major wage cut to secure Barcelona exit

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly taken a huge wage reduction to secure his exit from Barcelona.

The Brazilin international will remain at Aston Villa this summer after agreeing a four-year permanent move to the Premier League side.

Coutinho has impressed under Steven Gerrard at Villa Park after joining the club on a six-month loan deal in January.

Gerrard stated his desire to keep the 29-year-old in recent weeks and Villa have reached an agreement to sign him from the Spanish giants.

Coutinho’s purchase clause of €40m in the original deal was rejected by Villa and Barcelona agreed to accept a €20m fee.

Barcelona’s desire to offload the former Liverpool winger benefitted Villa in reducing the asking price with the Catalans retaining a 50% sell on clause on him.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, all parties determination to secure a deal was vital, with Coutinho agreeing a 70% salary drop to leave, with a new weekly wage of £125,000.

 

