Luis Suarez to enjoy swansong at Wanda Metropolitano against Sevilla

Luis Suarez came to Atletico Madrid with a purpose – to win La Liga again. Having accomplished that goal, he will leave the club as a hero.

On Sunday, Atleti will play their final home match of the season against Sevilla. All signs point to the fact it will be a goodbye for Suarez and Diego Simeone is set to give him minutes as a result. The Uruguayan was instrumental last season in taking Los Colchoneros to the title, but has seen his importance fade this season.

Spending most of the last month on the bench, Suarez has accepted the role with grace but is unlikely to want to reprise it next season. For Atleti too, his contract is up at the end of the season and his salary doesn’t match that of a back-up striker.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez wants to continue in Europe for a further season, although there has not been any indication of where.

As a mark of respect for his achievements there, Atleti fans have asked that they relax their rules of giving a plaque to each player that plays 100 matches, in order to honour El Pistolero. Across his 81 matches for Atletico, Suarez scored 34 times.