Karim Benzema to miss Real Madrid’s Cadiz trip

Carlo Ancelotti is the flavour of the month in Madrid, despite having been criticised throughout the season.

Having won the league title and guided Real Madrid through several trials to reach the Champions League final, it seems the Italian can do no wrong.

One of the biggest question marks placed over Ancelotti’s head up until their recent success was over his rotation policy. Settling on a defined starting eleven, Ancelotti opted to play most of his starting team whenever available, in spite of the fact some of his key players are now aging well into their 30s.

Yet it’s all come up trumps for Ancelotti. Having secured the league title with four games to spare. The final weeks of La Liga are a free hit for Ancelotti and he’s been able to rest as he pleases since.

That’s the case with Karim Benzema this weekend. The French forward was rested against Atletico Madrid last Sunday and played an hour during midweek, but will miss their fixture with Cadiz this weekend.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who noted that Benzema was absent from training on Saturday morning. Ancelotti had given him the day off and Benzema will have the Cadiz match off too.

That news will no doubt delight Cadiz, who are struggling at the bottom of the table and are just two points ahead of the relegation zone.