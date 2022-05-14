Julen Lopetegui avoids speaking about future ahead of key Sevilla fixture

The atmosphere at Sevilla has arguably plummeted further than Sevilla’s form in the second half of the season.

What was a club full of excitement and dreams in January has become a heavy and hot atmosphere. Particularly for Julen Lopetegui. The team and more specifically Lopetegui have been booed off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in recent matches and there seems to be little connection between the two at the moment.

That’s despite the fact that Sevilla are on course to achieve their objective, qualifying for the Champions League. Should they get the point they need from their final two games, they will go into Europe’s premier competition for the third season in a row.

As Lopetegui pointed out, Sevilla would be making history.

“The team is good, excited to face the final matches with the maximum energy, with hunger to keep making history and play a good match against one of the best teams you can find.”

He made those comments ahead of Sevilla’s fixture against Atletico Madrid, with Estadio Deportivo covering the press conference.

Loptegui was also asked about the atmosphere and given the chance to speak about his future. It wasn’t something he was forthcoming on.

“I won’t analyse what isn’t in my control, you have to concentrate on what you can do. What I can do is give the team confidence and the best atmosphere so that they can compete.”

“You have to isolate yourself from everything that doesn’t allow you to do your job well. We have to be capable of living with this backdrop, it’s what we have to try to do. The rest forms part of the footballing scenery.”

The Basque manager could be without several key key faces for the match, with Lopetegui confirming that they were still to make a decision on the fitness of Jesus Navas, while Marcos Acuna and Papu Gomez also missed training on Friday.