Eduardo Camavinga marvels at quality in Real Madrid team

Eduardo Camavinga is just 19 years of age, but he’s already having a significant impact on the Champions League finalists.

The French midfielder has made a difference during the crucial late stages of each of Real Madrid‘s knockout fixtures and has gradually earned Carlo Ancelotti’s trust. Now developing into a factor in his own right, he had to work hard for his game time after a slow start to the season.

Joining Los Blancos in the summer from Stade Rennais, it’s no surprise that it would take some adapting from his point of view. Speaking in a recent interview with France Football, carried by Marca, Camavinga recalled his first tests on the training pitch.

“In my first group session, I said to myself – ‘Eduardo, try not to be in the middle of the rondo’. But I will tell you now that I wasn’t successful. It surprised me a little just how fast it went.”

Camavinga had particular words of praise for David Alaba in the interview, explaining that the Austrian had been a big help to him. Yet he was complementary of the whole squad for their welcome and the help they have given him.

One player deserved special praise though.

“Luka, he has an instinct, a vision… he isn’t Ballon D’Or for nothing. He sends you passes with the outside of his foot, pfff… If I try these things, I’ll break an ankle. He attacks as much as he defends, so he inspires me in his manner of moving.”