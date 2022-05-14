Dani Ceballos trains again as Carlo Ancelotti set to shuffle pack

Real Madrid are enjoying their final few weeks of the season as they rotate the pack and are able play with total freedom in their final La Liga matches, a rare treat for a team.

With all eyes on the Champions League final against Liverpool on the 28th of May, Carlo Ancelotti is using the time to ensure that all of his squad get the rest they need.

In his press conference on Saturday, as Real Madrid prepare for their away tie against Cadiz, Ancelotti confirmed to Diario AS that he would be giving rest to Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior for the match as part of their fitness programme.

There could be a return to action for Dani Ceballos though. The midfielder has missed Madrid’s matches against Atletico and Levante with a muscle injury, but was back in training on Saturday morning.

All signs point to the idea that Ceballos will be back on the pitch against Cadiz according to Marca, as he looks to recover his fitness.